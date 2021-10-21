Zach Galifianakis’s Kids Think He’s a Librarian

Not a real librarian. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

How do you talk to your children about a movie as raunchy as The Hangover? If you’re Zach Galifianakis, well, you don’t. The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his children’s understanding of his career at the Tuesday premiere of his upcoming movie Ron’s Gone Wrong. “My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere,” the actor and comedian said. “They don’t even know.” Galifianakis has sons ages 4 and 7 with his wife, Quinn Lundberg. They’re a bit young for R-rated movies, but Galifianakis says his stance is permanent. “They shall never know of it,” he said of The Hangover. “I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.’” And as for more lenient parents? “People used to come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, my kids love The Hangover,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re a terrible parent,’” Galifianakis continued. Meanwhile, his biggest flaw seems to be giving his kids unrealistic expectations for a librarian’s salary.