Yolanda Hadid claims Zayn Malik, who is in a relationship with her daughter Gigi Hadid, “struck” her last week, and sources tell TMZ she’s considering filing a police report. Around the time TMZ published the allegations, Malik posted a comment on Twitter from his Notes app in which he neither denied striking Hadid nor offered any words of apology or remorse for the alleged incident.

“I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik wrote. He expressed discontent that the allegation “has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” saying he wants his daughter, Khai, to live in “a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

After sharing his Notes statement, Malik went on to deny the claims he had agreed not to contest. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he told TMZ in a statement. Khai, his daughter with Gigi Hadid, is a 1-year-old. The pair has been linked since November 2015. Gigi has not commented on the situation.