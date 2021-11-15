15 Book-to-Screen Adaptations to Read Before the End of the Year

Photo: Publisher

Maternal resilience takes center stage in Maid, a poignant story that vanquishes stereotypes surrounding domestic workers, single mothers, and poverty. Following the turbulent journey of a single mother desperately trying to lay the foundations for her daughter’s life, this personal and unflinching memoir is an exhaustive insight into the frustratingly arbitrary government support programs that add work to her days — which are already filled with enough demands to be debilitating. As a cleaner for upper-middle-class clients, she becomes the eyes and ears of the house. While they know nothing about her, she comes to know everything about them.

Maid, starring Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Nick Robinson, is streaming on Netflix.