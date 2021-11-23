Jon Batiste Leads 2022 Grammy Nominations With 11

Jon Batiste. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

The 64th Annual Grammy Nominations are in and Jon Batiste has swept 11 categories, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year, making him the recognized artist of the awards. Doja Cat and H.E.R. tie with eight, while breakout pop star Olivia Rodrigo cinched seven awards including Best New Artist, as predicted. Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber have all been generously endowed in this awards season. This year, the Grammys recognize music from a 13-month span, September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. This year’s awards have been nominated solely by voting membership, which has increased by 17% of voters, eliminating the nomination committees The Weeknd spoke out against, and thus expanding each of the categories. Check out the 2022 Grammys nominations below, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Record of the Year

“I Still have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Ceasar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“fight for you,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keep

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l,” J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

“Need To Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Album

The Off-season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX Featuring Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West

“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Ceasar

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“High Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice, Justin Bieber

Planet HER, Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C. K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F**cks Given, Kevin Hart