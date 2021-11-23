Jon Batiste Leads 2022 Grammy Nominations With 11

The 64th Annual Grammy Nominations are in and Jon Batiste has swept 11 categories, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year, making him the recognized artist of the awards. Doja Cat and H.E.R. tie with eight, while breakout pop star Olivia Rodrigo cinched seven awards including Best New Artist, as predicted. Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber have all been generously endowed in this awards season. This year, the Grammys recognize music from a 13-month span, September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. This year’s awards have been nominated solely by voting membership, which has increased by 17% of voters, eliminating the nomination committees The Weeknd spoke out against, and thus expanding each of the categories. Check out the 2022 Grammys nominations below, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.
Album of the Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Record of the Year
“I Still have Faith In You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Ceasar & Giveon
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Song of the Year
“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
“drivers license” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“fight for you,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keep
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l,” J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
“Need To Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Album
The Off-season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King’s Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Donda, Kanye West
Best Rap Song
“Bath Salts,” DMX Featuring Jay-Z, Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Jail,” Kanye West
“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole
Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Ceasar
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Positions,” Ariana Grande
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“High Power,” Coldplay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice, Justin Bieber
Planet HER, Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C. K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F**cks Given, Kevin Hart