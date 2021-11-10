A Security Guard Was Not Injected With a Mystery Drug at Astroworld

Photo: KHOU 11

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner officially disavowed the rumor that a security guard was injected with some kind of drug amid the chaos of November 5. Conspiracy theories have emerged on social media as investigators struggle to put together a clear timeline of events. At a press conference Wednesday, Finner laid to rest the theory that a security guard was injected in the neck with a potentially opioid-laced substance, walking back his previous statements. “Members of the medical team said that a male security guard had come in and said that somebody had pricked his neck,” he said. “We did locate this security guard. His story is not consistent with that. He says he was struck in his head. He went unconscious. He woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs in him.”

This is in contrast to what Finner had said at a Saturday presser, where the injection story was put forward. “The medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody was trying to inject,” Finner said then.

TMZ had also reported that “A source connected to Astroworld” had told them “someone in the crowd went crazy and began injecting people with some sort of drug.” But according to Buzzfeed News, none of the 50,000 attendees of the festival have publicly spoken about anyone injecting random members of the crowd.