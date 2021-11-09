C’mon C’mon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Isn’t a Very Good Babysitter

Joaquin Phoenix is in rumination mode in the trailer for C’mon C’mon. “What will stay with you and what will you forget?” he muses over lyrical black-and-white cinematography of city life, trees, and homey interior scenes. Phoenix plays Johnny, a man charged with taking care of his young mop-headed nephew on a cross-country trip. Gaby Hoffmann plays his troubled sister in the film, written and directed by Mike Mills, continuing the themes of family and the relationships between adults and children as explored in Beginners and 20th Century Women. It’s nice to see Phoenix playing just kind of a guy, and he seems to have a capable scene partner in young actor Woody Norman. “What makes you happy?” Phoenix asks in the trailer. “Knowing that Jaboukie Young-White is in this,” we answer. C’mon C’mon is in theaters November 19 …

… But before it premieres, you can come see writer-director Mike Mills and star Woody Norman live at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on November 13. C’mon and check it out.