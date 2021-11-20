Internet Demands That Adele Release 15-Minute Version of ‘I Drink Wine’

Photo: CBS via Getty Images

If we had to ask for one thing for the holidays, it would be more Adele. Okay, maybe we’d also want gifts from Vulture’s holiday advent calendar, but nonetheless, we can’t get enough of our London star’s new album. Adele told Rolling Stone that the song “I Drink Wine” from her latest album, 30, was originally 15 minutes long. When asked about the longer version of the track, she said, “[The label] was like, ‘Listen, everyone loves you, but no one’s playing a 15-minute song on radio.’” Just ask Taylor Swift, who took over the internet and the airwaves with her ten-minute version of “All Too Well.” Fans reacted appropriately when they learned of the longer version by asking Adele to release the song. If Adele does decide to release the full track, will it start a trend of artists releasing the full version of songs as they originally intended? Either way, she’s continued to outdo herself, with 30 being called “her all-time best” and crushing live performances in a world where performers have rarely had the chance to sing in real life. Hopefully, the full version of “I Drink Wine” will be uncorked for fans soon.

and that’s the problem! https://t.co/QcHVyqBlKl — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 19, 2021

release the Adele cut https://t.co/PlTF9T816K — not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) November 19, 2021

I Drink Wine (Adele’s Version) when https://t.co/DKDe5fQCWs — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) November 19, 2021