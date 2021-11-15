Well, Adele Just Helped Raise the Bar for Public Proposals Even Higher

Photo: CBS/YouTube Brunson and Mann have been together for seven years.

Thoughts and prayers to anyone who was planning a public proposal because like an Adele track, this will be hard to top. During Adele’s One Night Only concert event, Quentin Brunson asked his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, to marry him. Adele then popped out of the darkness to serenade the newly engaged pair with a rendition of “Make You Feel My Love,” the Bob Dylan song she covered on her first album. The British singer is no stranger to concert proposals — in fact, so many fans popped the question during her 2016–17 world tour that we here at Vulture made a list. While the couple made their way to sit in the front row next to Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, Mann could be heard asking “Am I alive?” Lizzo reached out a comforting hand, while McCarthy handed over two glasses of Champagne and tissues. “Look at her. She’s so in shock,” Adele said, cackling before launching into song.

On CBS Mornings on Monday, Mann explained that she thought Brunson had blindfolded her to take her on a hayride. “I’d been talking about going to the pumpkin patch, so I just assumed we were doing something cool like that,” she said. Then she saw her boyfriend getting down on one knee, and Adele showed up. Better than pumpkins? We’d say so. Producers for One Night Only reportedly put out an ad looking for people who wanted to propose at the televised event. One of the requirements was that the couple had to be fans of Adele (which, duh). But Brunson said he hadn’t known it was going to be Adele until a few days before, so he too was surprised by all the celebrities in the crowd (Kerry Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Drake, Kris Jenner, and more were also in attendance). Toward the end of the interview, Brunson was asked to give some advice to those who were thinking about proposing. “Stay true,” Brunson started to reply. “Do it faster,” Mann quipped. After laughing, the couple eventually was able to agree that this proposal was worth the wait. Now who’s going to sing at the wedding?