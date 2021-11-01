Adele’s New Track List Is Here, Is Your Relationship Ready?

Photo: Simon Emmett

Go easy on us, Adele. The track list for the singer’s highly anticipated album 30 is out, thanks to Target’s exclusive deluxe preorder listing, and some of these titles are already hurting our feelings. The album, which drops November 19, has 12 songs and three bonus tracks, including a new version of her record-breaking lead single “Easy on Me” with Chris Stapleton. She’s also set to sing over a performance by jazz pianist Erroll Garner for the album’s interlude. Given that we know that a major theme of 30 is divorce, titles like “Stranger by Nature,” “Cry Your Heart Out,” and “Love Is a Game” seem to suggest lyrics with relationship-ruining potential. Track 7, simply titled, “I Drink Wine,” calls to mind a line from Adele’s album announcement, in which she shouts out a friend who came over “with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up” while she was working on the record. And “My Little Love,” almost certainly a reference to her son Angelo, seems like it might offer listeners a different kind of heartbreak. But for now, we can only guess at which of these tracks should come with warnings for happy couples. Ahead of the album’s official release, Adele will reportedly perform some of her new unreleased songs in concert for her televised CBS special, Adele One Night Only, airing November 14. In the meantime, check out the full track list below:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)