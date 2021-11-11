Yes, Adele Has Probably Seen Your Carnival Memes

The Saturn earrings, we see what she did there. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Adele has had a rough Saturn return, you guys. In her new interview in Rolling Stone, the singer reflects on that astrological turning point around one’s 30s, saying, “I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was.” In the cover story, she discusses her divorce, getting back into dating, motherhood, Los Angeles, and recording her upcoming album, 30. She also appears to be more online than you might think. Here’s everything she says about the internet (but no, she doesn’t address that viral Notting Hill Carnival photo):

On memes about how her divorce would lead to good music:

“During something like that, that kind of significant thing to happen in life, your mind sort of goes to those places: ‘Why don’t they like me? Why would they write that if they’ve followed me for ten years?’ But in reality, that’s not their responsibility. In reality, their responsibility as a fan is to want a good record and to hope I deliver. So I took it with a pinch of salt, and it was fine.”

On having a finsta to track rumors:

“I know how to trace something online like no one’s business, back to the original source or leak, more than anyone on my team,” she claims. She has a “finsta” — fake Instagram — she uses to check out cat and interior-design content, and a fake Twitter for checking on what’s come out about her.

On her favorite stan Twitter account, @keyon, whose display name is “HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty.”

“He is so funny. I was like, ‘See, that’s a fan,’ ” she says, scrolling through her phone. “If anything’s blowing up on Twitter, I always go straight to that account because I know he’ll either be like, ‘Oh, this could be real,’ or he’s like, ‘This is fake.’”

On dating in L.A. and using the apps:

“Everyone is someone or everyone wants to be someone,” she says. “I’ve been so lucky that no one I’ve been with has ever sold a story on me. I feel like that could really be a possibility.”

On gossip IG @deuxmoi:

“You can’t set me up on a fucking blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call DeuxMoi, or whatever it’s fucking called! It ain’t happening.”