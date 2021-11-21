AMAs: Cardi B Invited JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If you want someone to say yes to something, ask in front of a giant crowd. Is it somewhat coercive? Yes. Does it get results? Again, yes. Cardi B leveraged her American Music Awards hosting gig to try and wrangle some JoJo Siwa time for her daughter. While on stage, Cardi said that Offset could not book Siwa for Kulture’s birthday. “She’s booked n’ busy,” she said. “So, JoJo, can you please some see my daughter at Christmas. I know you cost a lot of money. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Cardi B knows how to make the most of a celebrity moment. Who could forget the time she met Edward Cullen hisself, Robert Pattinson? Or the Twitter avi swapping with Penn Badgley?

Later in the night, Siwa addressed Cardi’s invite, taking a moment before presenting BTS with Favorite Pop Duo or Group: “Cardi, I’m going to try to make Christmas happen. I promise. I’m putting it in my phone right now. I take Bitcoin.” If Siwa does visit Kulture, we hope she gives her some Gucci.

