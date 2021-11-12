An Evening with Silk Sonic Comes Out Swinging

Photo: YouTube

Silk Sonic has tough competition, considering their debut album came out the same night as Red (Taylor’s Version). However, An Evening With Silk Sonic isn’t about competing, it’s about collaboration (and good vibes!). Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak began their collaboration back in 2017, and the seeds they’ve planted have finally bloomed. An Evening With Silk Sonic is made up of nine tracks, including their three singles, “Smokin’ Out The Window”, “Skate”, and “Leave the Door Open”, the latter of which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 100 charts. The album is hosted by Bootsy Collins, who makes an appearance alongside Thundercat for the song “After Last Night”. We can only hope An Evening With Silk Sonic won’t be a one-night-only event.