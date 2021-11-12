And Just Like That … the New SATC Reboot Teaser Is Here

What a day for culture! Taylor Swift released her ten-minute version of “All Too Well.” Today could very well be the end of Britney Spears’s conservatorship. And now, we have both the premiere date and a teaser trailer for And Just Like That …, the forthcoming Sex and the City reboot. (It’s a great time to be a nostalgic millennial!!) Without further ado, here is an itty-bitty taste of what’s to come for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. I can’t help but wonder … what in the Peter Pan is on Sarah Jessica Parker’s head? Why is it so small? Why the feather? I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised given the absolutely buck-wild outfits that have come out in some of the promotional photos for the reboot. We’ve already seen pink rubber gloves, a big ol’ baguette, and what appear to be some thigh-high Timberlands. What’s a weird little hat among that chaos?

Questionable outfits aside, the new teaser doesn’t give us much new information about the plot. We see the ladies having brunch — as ladies are wont to do. There are brief appearances by old favorites, most notably Mr. Big, who appears to be kissing (?!) Carrie, as well as Stanford Blatch, played by the late Willie Garson. There’s a sneak peek at new cast mates like Sara Ramirez, best known for her role on Grey’s Anatomy. There’s squealing! There’s gasping! There’s Carrie on — and I cannot stress this enough — a podcast!

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long to see what shenanigans our Sex and the City ladies (sans Kim Cattrall’s Samantha) get into. And Just Like That … starts streaming on HBO Max on December 9.