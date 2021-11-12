Andy Dick Arrested and Facing Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Andy Dick Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

Andy Dick was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday and is now facing domestic violence charges. TMZ reports that the 55-year-old comedian allegedly hit his boyfriend in the head with a liquor bottle amid an argument that became physical at his Los Angeles home. Inmate records obtained by People from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department show Dick was released on $50,000 bail a few hours after being booked on a felony charge. Dick is due back in court on March 7.

On June 26, Dick was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released three days later, also on $50,000 bail, and was due back in court on October 25. Dick’s ex-fiancée Elisa Jordana discussed the circumstances leading up to the arrest on her YouTube show Kermit and Friends. Per People, Jordana said that Dick got “into a fight” involving a metal chair at a restaurant. The person was hospitalized after the fight, and Jordana claims that Dick “could have killed him.” Jordana and Dick broke up after the arrest in June.

Over the last decade, Dick has built up a considerable rap sheet. In January 2010, Dick was arrested for sexual abuse in West Virginia. In November 2014, he was arrested for stealing some guy’s necklace. In 2017, he was fired from not one but two films for sexual harassment. And a year later, a video of Dick groping Ivanka Trump resurfaced after another arrest for sexual battery. Representatives for Andy Dick did not immediately return Vulture’s request for comment.