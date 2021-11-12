Annie Live! Swaps Jane Krakowski Out For Smash’s Megan Hilty

The power that this has. Photo: David Crottys/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Update, Friday, November 12: Annie! Live has had to find a new fake mom. Per Deadline, Smash actress Megan Hilty will replace Jane Krakowski and take on the role of Lily St. Regis. Krakowski, who is fully vaccinated, reportedly contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while working on a separate project in Ireland. In a statement, Hilty wrote that she and her family are long-time super fans of Annie, “and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt & Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true. I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud.”

Original story follows.

It looks like Annie Live! is turning into an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt mini-reunion. NBC announced today that Jane Krakowski will join the cast to play the equal parts dastardly and hammy role of Lily St. Regis, who poses as the orphan’s mother to get a payout from Daddy Warbucks. Krakowski will share scenes with the only thespian who can match her levels of on-caméra camp, Tituss Burgess, who has been cast as Rooster, and Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. This news comes after the announcement that the show has found its Annie in Celina Smith. NBC’s Annie Live! will air December 2. In a fall movie season full of musical fives, a ten will be speaking.