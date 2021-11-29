Ari Lennox Says She Was Racially Profiled Before Arrest in Amsterdam

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ari Lennox is in custody in Amsterdam after saying on Twitter that she was “racially profiled.” The R&B singer-songwriter was arrested by Dutch military police at Schiphol Airport on November 29 for disturbing public order, Reuters reported. Police told the outlet that Lennox, 30, had confronted an airline worker and was drunk. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” Robert van Kapel, a police spokesperson, told Reuters. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.” Lennox, meanwhile, claimed in a series of tweets before her arrest that the incident was racist. “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” she wrote. In a later tweet, she added, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.” Per Reuters, Lennox claimed an airline staff member was the person discriminating against her. Police said they are currently investigating possible threats Lennox made and could not clarify how long she would be in custody. The arrest came just hours after Lennox performed her single “Pressure” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and joined Summer Walker for “Unloyal.”

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Wow — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

They’re arresting me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021