The Voice(s) of Kelly and Ari Are Giving … Cher (Literally)

Photo: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

There’s a meme on Twitter that said the gays wouldn’t survive November, referring to new music from Adele and Taylor Swift, plus the premieres of House of Gucci and Spencer, all dropping within a month’s span. Well, guess what — it just got worse. Or better. The latest stride in the LGBTQ+ agenda features a “Pop Diva”–category song battle between two icons — local pop stars and Voice judges Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande — from a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon segment called Mixtape Medley.

[Stefon on SNL voice]: This performance has it all: Ariana Grande mimicking some hand choreography to Britney Spears’s “Oops! … I Did It Again,” Kelly doing an honestly slay-impression of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know,” an Ari number to Cher’s “Believe,” a double Whitney Houston cover featuring “How Will I Know” and “I Will Always Love You,” and — the climax — Ariana Grande speaking like Celine Dion. Oh! And Blake Shelton sits for five minutes. SPOILER!!!!! The winner of the battle is … actually, just watch the video below, hehe.