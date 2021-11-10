Avril Lavigne Is Back in Her Pop-Punk Era on New Single ‘Bite Me’

Avril Lavigne. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

If you’ve been wishing Avril Lavigne were here — as in feeling the current music scene’s pop-punk revival — you’re in luck. Lavigne released her first new solo song since 2019, “Bite Me,” on November 10, inaugurating her new deal with Travis Barker’s own DTA Records. And after her foray into inspirational rock on 2019’s Head Above Water, “Bite Me” arrives as a full-fledged pop-punk banger, nothing complicated about it. “It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you,” Lavigne said in a press release. Along with releasing the song on his label, Barker co-produced the song, more than a decade after he contributed drums to Lavigne’s 2007 album, The Best Damn Thing. Also co-producing is Lavigne’s boyfriend, Mod Sun, with whom she duets on his song “Flames” from the beginning of the year.

Since “Flames,” Lavigne hasn’t been out of the pop-punk picture; she dueted with Willow Smith on her song “G R O W,” which recently got a music video. “Bite Me” is the first offering from an upcoming full-length album, also from DTA Records. “I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop,” Barker added in the press release. Lavigne is plotting a world tour in 2022 — but if you can’t quite wait that long, she’s set to perform “Bite Me” on The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight, Wednesday, November 10.