Best The Beatles: Get Back Memes: Pretend Brits, George Getting Upset

Disney+ has rolled out its three-part docuseries on the Beatles, made entirely from never-before-seen restored footage of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back covers the years leading up to the band’s 1970 album Let It Be. In the days since its release, Twitter has graciously extracted the show’s most memorable moments for meme-ing purposes. There’s everything from the Beatles revealing they aren’t even real Brits to wanting to break up the band because of “Wonderful Christmas.” Here are the best memes from The Beatles: Get Back.

The Beatles, but all-American

this part was shocking pic.twitter.com/TKz1ehiqqz — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 29, 2021

And this is why British artists always sound American in their music.

The Grinch (2021)

my favorite moment from the beatles doc pic.twitter.com/UWaeoKV0gi — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 26, 2021

The real reason why the Beatles broke up.

The Lord of the Wings

The Beatles: Get Back starts tomorrow but Peter Jackson is already at work on the sequel: The Lord of the Wings — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) November 24, 2021

The fans think The Lord of the Ringo.

Bechdel Test Approved

this close to passing the bechdel test pic.twitter.com/dOoi4odmCv — Aaron Bady (@zunguzungu) November 29, 2021

It’s everything Alison Bechdel was hoping for.

A Model for Baroque Painters

haven’t watched the Beatles documentary yet but my main takeaway so far is that Paul McCartney apparently posed for baroque paintings in a former life pic.twitter.com/nC3wRdglv1 — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) November 28, 2021

Museums, commission his face now — before it’s too late.

Libma Balls

wow this Beatles documentary is truly enlightening pic.twitter.com/aBKsekAaMM — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 26, 2021

And I oop.

*Smooching Noises*

OK this was the my fav part of the Beatles documentary pic.twitter.com/R8SEe7lW8p — jerf🛹 (@jeffdsilva) November 27, 2021

The backstory to “All My Loving.”

Yawning at Genius

Watching Paul come up with “Get Back” out of literally thinking air while Ringo and George just yawn is a marvel to watch. This Beatles documentary is INSANE #TheBeatlesGetBack pic.twitter.com/09Nii0tHqr — Darth Yavin (@DarthYavin) November 27, 2021

Get friends who hype you up like Ringo and George.

Angry George

The Beatles: Get Back part one pic.twitter.com/qWoNpS4cgs — Dean Says 'No' To Pot-Smoking FBI Members (@danceyrselfdean) November 26, 2021

Watch part all three parts, out now on Disney+.