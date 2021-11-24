What to See, Watch, and Stream This Thanksgiving Weekend

The Beatles: Get Back, House of Gucci, and King Richard. Photo: Apple Corps Ltd; MGM; Warner Bros.

This Thanksgiving may be the first holiday back with the family in over a year, which means it will be heartwarming or chaotic, or heartwarming and chaotic. Maybe you’ll need help trying to find family activities to do, so we’ll suggest the easiest one: throwing on a good movie or show to keep the family bickering to a minimum. Besides, it’s the perfect time to catch up on all the entertainment you’ve been putting off for the past few months. To that end, we’ve put together a large helping of films and TV shows to consume with anyone in your friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, or solo watch party this weekend. You’re welcome!

Movies (in Theaters or on Demand)

House of Gucci

Now, this is the perfect Thanksgiving movie for your family this year. You’ve got Lady Gaga for the stans, Adam Driver for the millennial older sisters, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons for the ‘rents, and Jared Leto for the weirdo cousin. House of Gucci is shaping up to be a fun, messy time at the theaters and a good way to watch another family fight instead of your own. That’s what movies are for, sweetie!

Watch in theaters

Licorice Pizza

Congratulations to everyone in Los Angeles and New York because you are the only ones who can currently see Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the film debut of baby Haim sister Alana and Cooper Hoffman (Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son). Set in the ‘70s in California’s San Fernando Valley, the two are swept up in a coming-of-age (well, for Hoffman’s teen character; Haim’s character is an adult) love story.

Watch in select theaters

Encanto

Not only is Disney Animation introducing its first Latin film, but it’s introducing Maluma as a Disney Prince (or just a hottie in the Disney animated canon, we don’t know), and for that we are grateful. Kids will love the singing and colorful adventures of Maribel (Stephanie Beatriz) and moms will love the smooth voice of Maluma. Win, win!

Watch in theaters

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Will a Ghostbusters sequel ever really please? Who knows, but Jason Reitman’s latest take on reanimating the franchise is certainly trying. Between stars Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a good family friendly pick for a weekend theater outing because the family that… you know what, never mind.

Watch in theaters

King Richard

Will Smith shines as Venus and Serena Williams’s dad as King Richard chooses to eschew a traditional Williams sisters biopic in favor of a more total picture of their family, or more, the man with a plan. It’s bound to get even your dad a little teary.

Spencer

Sure, it’s the holiday season, but more importantly the past year has been full-on Princess Diana season. Presented as a tragic fable of a true fairytale, Pablo Larraín’s Spencer is utterly hypnotic — a lot due to Kristen Stewart’s phenomenal performance — as it tracks three suffocating days in Diana’s life as she visits Sandringham House for the holidays. Spencer is available to rent, but you might as well buy it to watch again in December because I’m officially deeming this as a Christmas movie too. (You’re welcome, Neon.)

Available on demand

No Time To Die

What more can we say other than it’s more Bond. You know your dad already has No Time To Die on his must watch list for when you get home, so might as well embrace that reality.

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is exciting and nostalgic, albeit a bit messy. But with an always guaranteed banger of a soundtrack — with Anya Taylor-Joy musical numbers! — and a knotty mystery at play, it’s a good watch for a late night this weekend. Because when you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always goooo … downtown! (Or to your television, whatever works.)

Movies (Streaming)

Tick, Tick… Boom!

The kitchen timer isn’t the only ticking you have to hear this weekend. (Hold your applause, please!) You and the fam can check out Tick, Tick… Boom!, a drama musical based on the actual composer Jonathan Larson (a.k.a. the guy who wrote Rent), played here by Andrew Garfield. But if your family needs anymore convincing, just tell them it was directed by Lin Manuel Miranda, the guy who made Hamilton. That’ll get them.

Available on Netflix

Passing

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut is a beautifully done adaptation of the 1929 novel centering around two women Irene and Claire, played with poise and intensity by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. As the two reunite, Claire reveals she’s been passing as white, sending the two down a tricky path of choice, repression, and race. It’s a lush, and occasionally tense film set to an equally lush Devonté Hynes score.

Available on Netflix

The Matrix trilogy

The Matrix Resurrections’s debut is so close, we can taste it; but to curb our appetite until then, a Matrix trilogy rewatch must be had, and thankfully Hulu has all three films ready to binge. Now, time to go down the rabbit hole.

Available on Hulu

Jungle Cruise

I think I can eloquently explain Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson’s song “Face Off.” In it he sings, “it’s about drive, it’s about power.” Jungle Cruise is based on the Disney Parks attraction that skippers like Johnson’s Frank technically drive, and in the movie, Emily Blunt is looking for a powerfully ancient tree. Is Johnson’s verse in “Face Off” really about Jungle Cruise? I can’t be too sure, but Johnson and Blunt’s characters really “put in the work, put in the hours” to “take what’s ours” in Jungle Cruise, soooooooo poetic stuff really.

Available on Disney+

Pig

Trade in your turkey and mash potatoes for some Nicholas Cage, his prized pig, and some truffles. Another Neon title, Pig slipped through the cracks of some people’s minds earlier this year but is now on Hulu just waiting to be rediscovered.

Available on Hulu

TV

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Do I really need to explain why this is on here? What’s a holiday without Charlie Brown’s trademark existential malaise!

Available on Apple TV+

The Beatles: Get Back

It’s literally The Beatles! Their name alone either fully signs you up for a watch or not. And in Peter Jackson’s new three-part documentary, The Beatles: Get Back has new and intimate footage from The Beatles “Let it Be” era. Let’s just say there has to be some drama.

Available on Disney+

The Great

What’s a family affair without a little chaos? And a coup? Hulu’s The Great just released its entire second season, picking up a few months after the events of last year’s hilarious debut. Elle Fannings’s Catherine the Great is pregnant, Nicholas Hoult’s Peter is still held captive and Gillian Anderson joins the season as Catherine’s brash mother Joanna. Yay, family dysfunction!

Available on Hulu

Hawkeye

Marvel is going back to the pavement with their latest series Hawkeye. After Eternals’s heady, cosmic musings, Hawkeye introduces us to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in the streets of New York as she runs into the eponymous hero Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) himself. Plus, the whole series is set during Christmastime in New York. How can you not have a little fun watching then, bro?

Available on Disney+

Dickinson

Want double the Hailee Steinfeld? Then may we suggest the actress’s best role to date as Emily Dickinson. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson is amazing, heartfelt and really witty television. It’s warm, autumnal Massachusetts setting and lavish costumes paired with Emily’s poetic musings make for cozy binge. Oh, and did we mention the insanely pitch-perfect guest stars? John Mulaney as David Thoreau, Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and Wiz Khalifa as Death. It’s all too good.

Available on Apple TV+

Yellowstone

If you want to get lost in three seasons worth of yeehaw familial drama then look no further than Yellowstone. Kevin Costner stars as a wealthy rancher with the biggest ranch in Montana fighting off those looking to take it from him. So, you know, it’s about manly stuff. A bunch of dudes searching for power all while wearing cowboy boots and having gruff Southern accents.

Available on Peacock

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Okay, maybe not the best thing to watch with your parents on this list, but The Sex Lives of College Girls is a good way to reminisce on your college days as you head back to your hometown.

Available on HBO Max

Glee

So, you may not be getting And Just Like That … until after Thanksgiving, but may we suggest the next closest thing, Glee? More specifically, season four where the series introduces Sarah Jessica Parker as a New York fashion editor (i.e. a Carrie Bradshaw photocopy) except this time they have her singing god-awful yet amazing mashups. It’s turkey lurkey time, babes!

Available on Netflix

How to With John Wilson

How to have a good time? How to have a good cry? Well, just watch How to With John Wilson. This docuseries first premiered at the height of COVID, reminding us all about human connection and the absurdity of the mundane. Made by documentarian John Wilson each episode gives us a different lesson from “How to Make Small Talk,” to “How to Make the Perfect Risotto.” So, might as well catch up with season one before season two premieres this week.

Available on HBO Max

The Morning Show

There are few things that must be seen to believe, and let us tell you, The Morning Show is one of them. We could outright spoil this batshit show right now and you still wouldn’t believe us. Grab your folks and buckle up.

Available on Apple TV+

