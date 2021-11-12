Queen Bey Has Finally Dropped Her King Richard Song, ‘Be Alive’

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

Look alive, Beyhive: Beyoncé has finally released her first single since 2020. “Be Alive” is an original composition for the King Richard biopic starring Will Smith as the father of tennis phenoms Serena and Venus Williams. “It feels so good to be alive / Got all my sisters by my side,” Bey sings over pounding percussion in an instantly catchy hook. “Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried / That’s why I lift my hеad with pride.” She goes on to belt out lyrics that describe being “hustle personified” and having to fight to build your own path to success. We previously heard a snippet of the track in a trailer for the tennis film, which is set to release on November 19. But now we can enjoy the harmonies in their full glory. King Richard has already been tossed around as an Oscar contender, and we’re sure the Hive will only help generate more buzz. Did someone say 2022 Academy Award for Best Original Song?