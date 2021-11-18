Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd, and Charli XCX Will Close Out SNL for 2021

Photo: Getty Images

You know you’ve made it and that you’re probably very, very good at reading cue cards when you’re invited to host and be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Now, Billie Eilish is among Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber in that rarefied class. NBC announced the guest line-ups for its final two episodes before the holidays, and the “Happier Than Ever” singer will be doing double duty on December 11. We can’t wait to see if the Please Don’t Destroy boys drag her into their shenanigans.

We’re erhaps even more excited for the final episode of the year on December 18, which will see Paul Rudd hosting and Charli XCX as the musical guest. Could Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek grace the Studio 8H stage for “New Shapes”? We can dream.