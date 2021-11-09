It gets overwhelming to try to count all of Billie Eilish’s accomplishments over the past few years, but thankfully she’s met a friend that might be able to help her out. During Eilish’s visit to Sesame Street, she sat down with The Count to sing a Muppet version of her hit song “Happier Than Ever.” Accompanying her on her counting journey are Elmo, Ernie, and Big Bird. While Eilish’s episode doesn’t air until June 16, 2022, her friends at Sesame Street knew what the fans wanted and debuted a clip, teasing her appearance ahead of its premiere this Thursday. Eilish joins countless (no pun intended) musicians who’ve had their hits Muppetfied. James Blunt sang about his favorite shape, the triangle, in 2006 to the tune of “You’re Beautiful.” One Direction sang a song that’s all about U, well, the letter U in 2013. Sesame Street premieres on Thursday, November 11, on HBO Max.
Billie Eilish is Happier Than Ever Singing with The Count on Sesame Street
Photo: Sesame Workshop, Zach Hyman