Bosch: Legacy Is Coming to IMDb TV

Harry Bosch is moving his tatted, jaded self to IMDb TV. Titus Welliver played the character for seven seasons of Bosch, Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series to date. Bosch: Legacy will run on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. Besides being a standalone app, IMDb TV shows are available to watch on Prime Video, for both Prime and non-Prime members.

For those who haven’t been following your dad’s favorite show, a brief explainer: Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch was a detective in Hollywood homicide. He investigated murders across L.A. with his partner, Jerome “Jerry” Edgar a.k.a. J. Edgar. Beyond having the most buckwild names in a cop show, (Besides Hieronymus Bosch and J. Edgar, Hollywood homicide had detectives Crate and Barrel, who in turn were supervised by Police Chief Irvin “Irv” Irving), Bosch used real Hollywood locations perfectly. Restaurants were especially well-sourced. One season’s climactic gang meeting took place at El Cholo, one of the birthplaces of nachos.

Bosch was often the only straight arrow in a very crooked quiver, living by the motto “Everybody counts, or nobody counts.” Season seven concluded Bosch’s time at the LAPD — when he realized for the police force, nobody counts. Bosch: Legacy will see Harry trying to find justice as a private investigator on the payroll of former foe Money “Honey” Chandler (Mimi Rogers). The show will follow the trajectory of a cop from police academy to street, as Bosch’s daughter, Maddie, joins the force. Bosch: Legacy comes to IMDb TV in 2022.