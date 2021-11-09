Britney Spears Says She ‘Hasn’t Prayed for Something More’ Ahead of Hearing

Britney speaks. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Oops! She did it again: Britney Spears is making her feelings known on her Instagram. Ahead of a crucial legal hearing on November 12, Spears posted an artwork with a caption noting her anticipation for the week. “This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!!” it reads. “I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!! I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka.”

Last week, Spears took to Instagram seemingly to call out her mother, Lynne Spears, for filing a petition for payment the day before. “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago,” she wrote in the now-deleted post. “But what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back.” Her mother requested $600,000 from the singer’s estate to cover attorneys’ fees from the conservatorship case. The hearing on Friday could bring about the conclusion to the pop icon’s 13-year conservatorship. Finally, Britney speaks.