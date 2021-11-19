Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For ‘Not Speaking Out’

Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Britney Spears continues to unapologetically use Instagram to share her thoughts post-conservatorship. Spears called out former Mickey Mouse Club castmate Christina Aguilera for dodging a question about her freedom on Friday night. When asked a question about Spears’ freedom, Aguilera said she was “happy for her” as a member of her team cut the interview short. Britney shared a video of the interview on her Instagram Stories with the caption:

I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you …. Yes I do matter !!!!!



Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

However, the clip that Spears shared did not include where Aguilera’s team tried to cut the interview off before the #FreeBritney question was asked. The drama left fans wondering if the call-out was just miscommunication or if there was something more between the two singers. Xtina showed support for Britney back in June of 2021 with a Twitter thread, saying, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.” She ended the thread sending her best wishes to Brit, “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

After calling out Aguilera, Britney praised Gaga for her words on the House of Gucci red carpet. “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!” Gaga said Britney would “forever be an inspiration to women” as she talked about the way that women are treated in the music industry. This is Spears’ second social media shout out this week; she posted a video answering some questions about her conservatorship before she goes to “set things square on @Oprah”. It has not been confirmed if Spears will be sitting down for a tell-all with Winfrey or if she is just letting Oprah know she’s interested.

Britney Spears via Instagram pic.twitter.com/2ZDXd5LmW7 — britney clips (@britneycIips) November 20, 2021