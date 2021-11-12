Britney Spears Is Free!

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Britney Spears is finally free from the conservatorship that has controlled her for the past 13 years. On Friday, November 12, a Los Angeles judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship over both her person and estate. The decision comes four months after the pop icon alleged in a shocking public testimony that the conservatorship was abusive, stating that she had been placed on lithium, forced to perform, and denied the ability to remove a forcibly implanted IUD. Her speech further rallied proponents of the #FreeBritney movement, who had long been suspicious of the arrangement. A series of legal proceedings eventually culminated in the September removal of Spears’s father Jamie from his position as the conservator of her $60 million estate. (Spears has expressed anger against him, her mother, and her sister for their alleged complicity.) Today’s hearing was to determine whether the conservatorship itself would be terminated, as Spears formally requested in October. She and her legal team appeared in court unopposed. Before the hearing, Spears already looked to be in an optimistic mood, with her fiancé Sam Asghari in matching #FreeBritney shirts for a post on his Instagram. Now that the ruling is official, let the celebrations begin!