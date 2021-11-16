Britney Spears Wants To Tell Oprah Her Conservatorship Story

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last Friday, Britney Spears was officially freed from her 13-year long conservatorship, and she hasn’t wasted any time sharing her true feelings online. Britney has just posted a video to Twitter to give fans a small taste of what’s to come when she hopefully sits down with Oprah to talk about her conservatorship. In the video, she answers a few fan questions about what she will do after her conservatorship.

She first gives thanks for the small freedoms she has that most people take for granted, like driving a car by herself, owning an ATM card with being able to have cash in her wallet, and buying candles. Spears said that she’s not going to “play a victim” but instead become an advocate for those with disabilities and illnesses in unfair conservatorships. She reminds everyone that she’s a very strong woman, and she “can only imagine what the system has done to those [with disabilities and illnesses].” Spears also corrected herself when she calls her journey “her little story” and then omits the word “little” when starting her sentence again, showing that Britney validates all of the heartbreaking years she’s been through, and she now has the opportunity to help others. Lastly, she thanks the #FreeBritney movement “for saving her life… 100%.”

Spears has not confirmed if she has scheduled an interview with Oprah for an interview or if she is hoping her video will catch her attention. Vulture has reached out to Winfrey’s team for comment and confirmation.

I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gf3ckusc5S — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 17, 2021