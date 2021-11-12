Recently Freed Britney Spears Thinks She’s ‘Gonna Cry the Rest of the Day’

Photo: WireImage

In case you haven’t heard, Britney Spears is free! After a Los Angeles judge terminated the conservatorship over her person and estate on Friday, November 12, the singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude and happiness. Shortly after the news broke, the singer posted a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating outside of the hearing. The crowd erupts into cheers once it learns that the conservatorship has ended. Pink confetti is shot into the sky as people hug each other and wave their pink #FreeBritney flags. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!!” Spears wrote. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ????” She closed her caption with a hashtag that hasn’t been true since 2008: #FreedBritney. Uh-oh, Britney, you’re gonna make us cry, too.

Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, also posted a celebratory message on Instagram to. He posted a pink square with the word “FREEDOM” written over it, captioning, “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️” Alright, now we’re really crying.