Tiger King 2 Goes 2 Far For Carole Baskin, Who Is Suing Netflix

Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for NightFly Entertainment, Ltd.

Carole Baskin is askin’ Netflix to see her in court. Per Deadline, the animal rights activist and her husband have filed a lawsuit against both the streamer and Royal Goode Productions for “unauthorized” use of film footage of the Baskins in Tiger King 2. Their lawsuit alleges a breach of contract because the production company’s release forms only referenced a single documentary (which the couple said was pitched as a big cat version of Blackfish). “No mention is made of granting Royal Goode Production sequel rights, rights to create derivative works from the Picture or additional seasons or episodes,” the 21-page complaint states. “By utilizing the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled Tiger King 2, the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.”

Baskin has been outspoken about her disapproval of her portrayal in the first Tiger King, which went viral in 2020 and led many viewers to wonder if she had murdered her former husband Don Lewis (she has vehemently denied this claim). Given that the trailer for Tiger King 2 promises that the original series “only scratched the surface,” it’s no surprise that the Baskins weren’t happy to see footage from their past interviews included in the preview of the follow-up. They’re demanding to be edited out of Tiger King 2, which is currently set to drop on November 17, along with any promotional content not tied to the first show. The couple is also seeking an injunction, costs, and a trial in front of a jury. Claws out.