Lady Gaga, Cher and Others React to End of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

The internet is understandably over the moon with the news of Britney Spears’s conservatorship finally ending last week. In a hearing on Friday, Spears was declared free from the conservatorship she’s been under for nearly 14 years, and many of Spears’s friends and admirers have since taken to social media to celebrate the news. Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself with Spears on Instagram at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, writing, “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength— she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today.” Paris Hilton wrote on Twitter, “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue,” adding, “You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much!” Scroll down for more celebrity reactions to Spears’s victory.

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️

FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.

🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦 — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

So happy for Britney Spears! #freedom — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 12, 2021

I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 13, 2021

May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 13, 2021

🎉 I will see you all at @DOCNYCfest tonight. However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears. 🎉 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 12, 2021

Britney: FREE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021

BRITNEY 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) November 12, 2021