Lady Gaga, Cher and Others React to End of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

The internet is understandably over the moon with the news of Britney Spears’s conservatorship finally ending last week. In a hearing on Friday, Spears was declared free from the conservatorship she’s been under for nearly 14 years, and many of Spears’s friends and admirers have since taken to social media to celebrate the news. Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself with Spears on Instagram at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, writing, “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength— she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today.” Paris Hilton wrote on Twitter, “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue,” adding, “You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much!” Scroll down for more celebrity reactions to Spears’s victory.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images