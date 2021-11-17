Channing Tatum Is Ruff-’n’-Ready to Hit the Road in the Dog Trailer

In Dog we trust. Channing Tatum stars in the trailer for this buddy comedy as a former Army Ranger tasked with taking a dog named Lulu to the funeral of the soldier she once belonged to. Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, is notoriously unruly — we see her attacking Tatum (and his car seats) as they make their way down the Pacific Coast. “If you don’t do anything else psychotic on this trip, maybe we can have some fun,” Tatum says. As it turns out, there are people Lulu is willing to be calm around, and we see Tatum slowly becoming one of them as he tries to understand her past. He keeps Lulu company through a storm and even invites her into his tub for a bath. (Though he does also have to chase her through a building while pretending he’s blind.) Dog is Tatum’s directorial debut, and the movie also represents a reunion for the actor: He’s co-writing the script with Reid Carolin, who wrote Magic Mike, and the pair are also co-producing alongside Magic Mike sequel director Gregory Jacobs. Tatum shared the trailer on Instagram and said that making the film was one of the “craziest journeys” of his life. “If you would enjoy watching me get bit by a dog, this will be a very fulfilling and funny movie for you,” he wrote. All right, we’ll bite. Dog is set to be released in theaters February 2022.

