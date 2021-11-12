Charli XCX Reinvents Geometry in ‘New Shapes’ Music Video

Charli XCX, we want to make it very clear: You have what we want! The singer schooled us in the music video for “New Shapes,” featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. The video marks the first segment from Charli’s new talk show, TV Heaven. According to a press release, TV Heaven “will only be available to stream in full once you cross over to the afterlife.” Anything for more visuals from her forthcoming album, Crash. In her first performance on TV Heaven, she delivers, starting off the video by parodying sexist late-night show hosts (embodied here by Benito Skinner). “Thanks for not being bitches,” he says to introduce the “ladies.” Then Charli dances alongside Christine and Caroline in a room full of sunset colors and funky shapes. Charli released the first single from the album, “Good Ones,” back in September. Crash, her fifth record, comes out March 18, 2022. Better shape up.

Related