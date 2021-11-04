Chord Overstreet Reunited with Fellow Gleek Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Rom-Com

Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Chord Overstreet has been cast as Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in an upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com. According to Variety, Lohan “is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter.” A title and release date for the film has not been announced yet. The film also stars George Young (Malignant), Jack Wagner (General Hospital), and Olivia Perez (In the Heights). This will be Lohan’s first acting role since her role in the 2019 thriller Among The Shadows. She also starred in her reality series Lohan Beach Club, which followed a filtered Lohan as a club owner in Mykonos, Greece. Lohan also joined the celebrity NFT train by dropping her comeback single as an NFT in March 2021.

Overstreet has recently starred as “Chad” in AppleTV+’s Apapulco and the 2020 film The Swing of Things. Overstreet is best known for his role as “Sam” in Glee. Will the rom-com feature a duet from its musical stars? Maybe, but we can only hope that Mr. Schue doesn’t start rapping. And that’s what you missed on Glee!

