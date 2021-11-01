Meet Chris Cat: Chris Pratt Is Voicing Garfield in a New Animated Movie

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

First Mario, now this. Per THR, Chris Pratt’s latest voice acting role will be Garfield, the comic strip cat. He’ll star as the lasagna lover in a new animated movie written by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little), who collaborated back in 2000 on The Emperor’s New Groove. We’ve been hearing about a new Garfield movie for a few years now, but this project has now been officially picked up for release by Sony Pictures. In the comics, Garfield lives with his owner Jon Arbuckle, as well as Odie the dog. But no plot details have been released yet, so we don’t know which of Jim Davis’s other cartoon characters might be making an appearance. Whatever the story is, it will be brought to life by DNEG Animation, the studio behind Ron’s Gone Wrong. In the meantime, Pratt has been keeping busy with leading live-action roles in The Tomorrow War and Jurassic World: Dominion. The news of his casting as Garfield — which of course dropped on a Monday — comes a little over a month after the actor announced he was voicing Mario, the beloved Italian plumber, in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Fun fact: Garfield was born in an Italian restaurant. Two times is a coincidence, but three times is a pattern. We’ll be on the lookout.