Chucky Will Come Back to Play for Season Two

Some shows just deserve to die, but USA Network and SYFY have decided that Chucky is not one of them. The horror series based on the Child’s Play film franchise has been renewed for a second season, set for release sometime in 2022. The show stars Zackary Arthur as a tortured gay slasher hero, while Brad Dourif reprises his voice acting role as the iconic doll possessed by a serial killer. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’” The season one finale of Chucky will air on Tuesday, November 30. But if you haven’t quite caught up yet, don’t worry. Starting December 1, the show will be available to stream on Peacock. In the words of Chucky himself, hidey fuckin’ ho!