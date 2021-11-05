City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.

“I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang,” Berry told Variety. “And she killed it.” Bruised premieres on Netflix November 24 after a limited one-week theatrical run for Oscars consideration. H.E.R. already has one Academy Award for “Fight for You,” from Judas and the Black Messiah with D’Mile and Tiara Thomas, as well as a Song of the Year Grammy for the protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe.” By the way, are we dreaming, or was there an opportunity for a “Smack a Bitch,” by Rico Nasty (Ten-Minute Version) here?