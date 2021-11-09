Last week, the Dancing With the Stars theme was Queen, and this week it was a queen. Janet Jackson Night seemed to have the judges in a good mood, as they awarded several contestants with perfect scores. The Bold Type’s Melora Hardin got 40 out of 40 points for her pasa doble to “If,” which featured turn after turn and ended with Artem Chigvintsev sending her spinning on the floor. Though she still found herself in the bottom two, Hardin was saved from double elimination by the judges. Meanwhile, The Talk host Amanda Kloots earned a perfect score for her energetic jazz routine to “Miss You Much” with Alan Bersten. And Olympic gymnast Suni Lee proved her bout with sickness last week was behind her by also getting all possible points for her smiley samba to “All For You” with Sasha Farber. Hardin, Kloots, and Lee won their dance-offs as well. But hey, shout out to JoJo Siwa, whose salsa to “Feedback” with Jenna Johnson was only one point away from perfect. Of course, Janet Jackson Night couldn’t be happy for everyone — and we’re not just talking about the arguments Hardin and Kloots had with their dance partners. After all, this week was a double elimination that resulted in (spoiler!) both Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen being sent home. With the end of season 30 approaching and only the semi-finals left before the final winner is decided on November 22, you might wanna go ahead and tell your mama, tell your friends to vote for whoever you’re rooting for.

