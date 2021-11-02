Stephen Colbert Risks Catastrophic Back Failure to Dance With David Byrne

Late night was overwhelmed with sartorial handsomeness last night, when David Byrne took a reprieve from the dazzling American Utopia stage to talk to Stephen Colbert about his charming and amazing life. (Vulture’s words, not his.) Stay until the end of the video for a treat, though: The boys boogie down to some back- and arthritis-safe moves, owing to the man who didn’t write “Born Under Punches” being injured. “I’ve hurt my back,” Colbert told Byrne. “You’re famous for your nontraditional dance moves. I’m curious if you have any recommendations for someone who cannot move their arms very much and whose head and torso have to stay together when they move.” Well, of course he does. What an asinine question. This is the perfect excuse to “polish the plates” and “stop the traffic.”

