Vibrator Salesperson Demi Lovato Is Promoting a Conspiracy-Theory Platform

The “believing in ghosts and aliens (sorry – ETs)” to “becoming a full-on lizard-people shadow-government conspiracy theorist” pipeline is so real. On November 3, Unidentified host Demi Lovato posted a selfie of themself, holding up their phone with the word “Gaia” on it. They captioned the Instagram post, “Thrilled to be a @wearegaia ambassador … Understanding the world around us (the known and the unknown) is so exciting to me!” Looks like an innocuous piece of lifestyle brand spon-con, right?

Not quite. Gaia calls itself a “media network of truth seekers and believers empowering an evolution of consciousness,” and what this means is it’s full of New Age conspiratorial videos about: 9/11, autism, chemtrails, 5G, vaccines, fluoride, ancient aliens, secret space programs, shadow governments, and cabals of lizard people (sorry — “reptilians”). There are also some yoga tutorials and healthy recipes thrown in there, but Lovato seemed more excited to promote “the known and the unknown” side of its programming. In a press release announcing Lovato as its first celebrity brand ambassador, Gaia claimed that “Lovato quickly fell in love with Gaia original series ‘Ancient Civilizations’ and ‘Deep Space.’” The former has a number of pseudoscientific phrenology-adjacent entries about DNA and ancient people’s skulls, while the latter has episodes with names like “JFK and the Secret Space Program” and “ET & Peruvian Skull Connection Revealed.”

Furthermore, one of the platform’s biggest content creators is David Icke, a known lizard-people truther who was banned from Australia in 2019 for his anti-Semitic claims that Jewish alien lizards funded the Holocaust, in addition to being behind everything from 9/11 to the 2008 recession. In the months after Icke was kicked off of Facebook and Twitter, multiple sources have reported that adherents of the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement followed him to Gaia as their new platform of choice. Vulture reached out to Lovato’s team about their involvement with the platform, and they declined to comment.

In other news, Lovato is now selling a $79 vibrator called the “Demi Wand,” posting, “I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pelasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.” We assume by “next level” they’re referring to, like, the astral reptilian plane.