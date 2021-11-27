Dionne Warwick and Chance The Rapper Release New Song for Charity

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has teamed up with Chance the Rapper for their new song, “Nothing’s Impossible.” The track’s proceeds will be raising money for SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Impossible. Warwick posted a video promoting the song on Twitter, thanking Hunger: Not Impossible’s involvement in the track, stating she “felt that if she could be of service to [Hunger: Not Impossible] with my talent, as I always think, well why not?” The duo first met on Twitter when Warwick famously came for any musician with “the” in their name. She tweeted, “Hi @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Warwick made news last year because of her hilarious tweets, with some people even questioning if she was really tweeting from her account. Nonetheless, her Twitter is real, and so is her collaboration with Chance The Rapper for their new song.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020