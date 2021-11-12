Photo: Disney

It’s Disney+ Day and the streaming platform is throwing a birthday party by debuting brand new content. The streaming platform is is bringing back The Proud Family 20 years later, and this time they’re Louder and Prouder than ever. The new series will feature guest voiceovers from stars such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, and Cedric the Entertainer. You’ll get the chance to see Oscar Proud’s head shoot off into fireworks and Suga Mama as a swol grandma hulk.

Speaking of, Marvel has unveiled never before seen footage of She Hulk. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is just a normal lawyer who does morning yoga, except when she’s in a lab hooked up to wires on her head and Mark Ruffalo is telling her “these transformations are triggered by anger and fear.” New content under Marvel also includes Moon Knight, who’s punching something in a dilapidated bathroom with flickering lights as scary voice says “The voice in your head. It devours you.” Finally, there’s Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who’s a Pakistani-American from Jersey city just trying to save the world. Her starter suit headpiece looks like the crown of a chicken, but rest assured Marvel is going to give her fit an upgrade.

Disney+ is premiering dozens more stories from across its iconic brands. There are spinoffs such as Baymax and Olaf Presents from classic Disney animations. Chris Hemsworth and Will Smith’s traverse the planet in their upcoming series for National Geographic. Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor return for Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. New users can get a discounted Disney+ subscription for $2.99 until November 14. Have yourself a merry Disney+ Day (Taylor’s Version).

A big hero will rise ●—● Baymax!, an Original Series, is streaming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/S3ZDUQ6mu1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021