Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

According to Deadline, the upcoming Beatles biopic Midas Man announced Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Queen’s Gambit) will be playing the legendary manager Brian Epstein. Alongside him will be the film’s Fab Four: Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr. Also announced earlier this week is Jay Leno, who will be playing Ed Sullivan, host of The Ed Sullivan Show. The Beatles’ first performance on The Ed Sullivan Show is largely regarded as the beginning of the British Invasion in the United States. The film will be directed by Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’s Sara Sugarman, who replaced its previous director Jonas Åkerlund.

The last few months have been a dream come true - I’m so happy the news is finally out! It’s truly an honour to be playing the role of Sir @PaulMcCartney in the film #MidasMan. I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of this film and to be working with such an amazing team! X pic.twitter.com/pd2znVNevI — Blake Richardson (@NewHopeBlake) November 25, 2021

On the film’s casting choices, Sugarman told Deadline, “The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group they ooze that very visceral feeling of the 60’s, are charming, playful, and so authentic and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly. His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural, and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”

Jonah Lees will play John Lennon, Blake Richardson will play Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge will play George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr in upcoming movie ‘Midas Man,’ which centers around The Beatles manager Brian Epstein. pic.twitter.com/9vxqGXqZDG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 25, 2021

The film is currently in production in Liverpool and is expected to make the move to the United States soon.