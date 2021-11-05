Dolly Parton Is Going to Appear on Grace and Frankie! Finally!

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of news that Dolly Parton is going to appear on the final season of Grace and Frankie. After six and a half seasons of the lived-in buddy comedy between Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, their third 9 to 5 sister from the 1980 film will make an appearance in the back half of season seven. Netflix tweeted out the news today with a picture of the three legends reuniting at the 2017 Emmy Awards, but did not give any further details about the character Parton will play and what her relationship will be to Grace (Fonda) or Frankie (Tomlin). 9 to 5, which made over $100 million at the box office, saw the three working women overthrow their sexist boss. If Dabney Coleman doesn’t also show up, we riot.

It's finally happening:



