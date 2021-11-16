Nobody Cares About Leo, Jennifer, or Fiery Comets in the Don’t Look Up Trailer

We’d like to do a FOIA request for Don’t Look Up’s acting and wig budgets as the sci-fi comedy, written and directed by Adam McKay, has way too much going on in the first trailer for its own good. (And no, we’re not just talking about the baby bangs.) Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as a team of low-level astronomers tasked with warning everyone that a comet is headed directly to Earth and will destroy the planet as a tasty snack. Layer by layer! Crust by crust! And what are we to do about it besides pressing play on the R.E.M. classic? Well, we’re not totally sure. It’s too bad the president (Meryl Streep), talk-show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), and just about everyone else (Jonah Hill, for starters) don’t seem to care, while Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande hang out in the background. Grande, a pop star in every timeline, wants to talk about the tattoo of a shooting star on her back, and Chala-bro is excited to meet “that girl from live TV that said we’re all gonna die.” Don’t Look Up will premiere in select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24.

