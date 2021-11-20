Drake and Ye Put Aside Their Beef for Benefit Concert in L.A.

Photo: Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake have A LOT of drama together, with Ye even calling their feud “professional rap,” similar to sports rivalries. However, the two decided to put their differences aside to help a noble cause. According to a press release, Ye “returns to headline live stadium performance, first in five years, with special guest appearance by Drake.” The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will take place Thursday, December 9, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.” “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” said Ye in a statement about the concert. This would be Drake’s first performance since Astroworld.

Larry Hoover, former member and co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, was found guilty of murder, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering, as well as other charges, in 1997 and is currently serving life in prison. He has renounced his association with the gang, and Ye has been advocating for his freedom, even meeting with He-Who-Is-Still-Banned-From-Twitter about the cause. “With Ye, Drake, and J Prince united to advocate for my father‘s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together. on behalf of any and everyone with a love one wrongly or unjustly incarcerated…. free my father!” said Larry Hoover Jr., son of the incarcerated Hoover Sr.

Tickets for the benefit concert go on sale Monday, November 22.