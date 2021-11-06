Drake Holds Onto Halloween With Black and White ‘Knife Talk’ Video

Mariah Carey may have already declared that it’s Christmas, but Drake is still celebrating the spooky season. The rapper has released a horror-inspired music video for “Knife Talk,” off his record-breaking latest album Certified Lover Boy. If you’d rather see the song performed in living color, you can watch Drake and Travis Scott do that at Astroworld Festival. But this video is in black and white, baby. It opens with a clip of actress Candace Hilligloss from the 1962 horror film Carnival of Souls. Bright green, dripping font announces the title of the song. Then, Project Pat and 21 Savage, who both feature on the track, each take turns staring into the camera while holding a knife. When it’s time for Drake and his heart haircut to drop a verse, he, too, shows up while casually brandishing a blade. The video is broken up by clips from old films and cartoons, with the footage edited so that corpses, dolls, and zombies appear to be lip syncing along to lyrics like, “Gang shit, that’s all I’m on.” We just can’t help but wonder why the monochrome visual wasn’t released on Halloween.

