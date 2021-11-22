Enjoy This Supercut of Emma Thompson Dancing to Adele

Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

An Audience with Adele really leaned into the celeb aspect of it all. Adele One Night Only featured an in-depth Oprah interview, while An Audience with Adele had the singer do a town hall with all famous ppl interlocutors. Samuel L. Jackson asked Adele if she’d ever used her fame to get out of a ticket. Emma Thompson helped introduce Adele’s beloved English teacher. Alan Carr took over singing duties briefly. It was balls-to-the-wall famouses at London Palladium, with Emma Thompson really serving. Like Oprah in Los Angeles, Thompson was the tearjerker question asker. And Like Oprah in Los Angeles, she was gonna boogie down.

Must Watch host Scott Bryan made a supercut of every time Emma Thompson unleashed her moves on the U.K. viewing public. It was arm-intensive choreogrpahy. We got the “If I Were a Rich Man” snaps, some jazz hands, some finger twirling, and phenomenal fist pumping. Move over Hilary Duff, there’s a new queen of soft choreo and she won the 1996 Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.