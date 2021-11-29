Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount has rejected Travis Scott’s offer to cover his funeral costs, per Rolling Stone. Blount was the youngest victim of the tragedy at Astroworld, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured. He had been sitting on his dad’s shoulders during the November 5 music festival in Houston. After the pair were separated during the deadly crowd surge, Blount was later found at a hospital, where he spent several days in a medically induced coma and ultimately died on November 14. Scott reportedly volunteered to pay for funeral expenses on November 24, the day after Blount was buried. Scott’s lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, wrote that the artist was “devastated” and “committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered,” adding that accepting the offer would not impact a lawsuit filed against Scott and others by Ezra’s dad, Treston Blount.

“Your client’s offer is declined,” Blount family attorney Bob Hilliard responded in a November 29 letter obtained by Rolling Stone. “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.” Hilliard also told Rolling Stone that Scott’s team had previously reached out about potentially meeting in person. “We were pretty firm. With all due respect, no,” he said. “This isn’t a photo-op story here. This is a ‘who’s responsible and why’ type of investigation. And [Scott’s] on the short list.” In the letter, Hilliard noted that “perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that.”