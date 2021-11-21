Former SNL Writer and Cast Member Peter Aykroyd Dead at 66

Photo: NBC

Comedian Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member, has died at the age of 66. Saturday Night Live announced Aykroyd’s passing during last night’s episode of the show. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

The younger brother of SNL original cast member Dan Aykroyd, the Ottawa-born Aykroyd began his comedy career at Second City Toronto. In 1979, he joined SNL as a writer and featured player (a new designation for SNL cast members at the time). During his time on the show, Aykroyd starred in “Java Junkie,” a short directed by SNL legend Tom Schiller. He also earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program alongside the show’s other writers in 1980. SNL posted “Java Junkie” in full on Twitter following the announcement of Aykroyd’s passing. In addition to his time on SNL, Aykroyd also appeared in films like Spies Like Us, Dragnet, Nothing but Trouble, and Coneheads, alongside his brother. The brothers also co-wrote the cult-classic (and Razzie-winning) horror comedy Nothing But Trouble.

Peter Aykroyd

1955-2021

SNL '79-'80

